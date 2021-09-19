Chinese premier stresses cultivating market entities, improving people's livelihood

Xinhua) 09:13, September 19, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group Co., Ltd., in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2021. Li made an inspection tour in Guangxi from Thursday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

NANNING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged efforts to advance reform and opening-up, keep the economy operating within a proper range, cultivate market entities, improve people's livelihood and promote high-quality development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Thursday to Saturday.

When visiting Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group Co., Ltd., Li said that China will continue to adopt multiple measures to stabilize prices.

He visited sugarcane fields in Luchuan County and said the government will increase support in cultivating improved sugarcane varieties and enhancing the risk-resistance capacity of the sugar industry.

At the China-Singapore Nanning International Logistics Park, Li said China will open wider to the outside world, continue to attract foreign investment, integrate more deeply with the global economy, and form a more stable industrial chain and supply chain.

He said Guangxi should deepen cooperation with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, especially southeastern Asian countries, and build a high-level opening-up demonstration platform.

Li visited the private company AAC Technologies and encouraged it to continue innovating and upgrading its products. He added that China will continue to improve the business environment, treat all market entities equally, and safeguard fair competition.

He also visited Xianhuyuan, a public rental housing community where nearly 10,000 families of college graduates, migrant workers and low-income people live.

He said that building small-sized public rental apartments will help more people with housing difficulties and improve their living conditions.

