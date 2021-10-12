Home>>
Beizitou grand bridge in Guangdong finishes tied-arch closure
(Xinhua) 09:13, October 12, 2021
Aerial photo shows constructors working at the construction site of Beizitou grand bridge in Huidong County of Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 11, 2021. As part of the Guangzhou-Shanwei High Speed Railway, the 112-meter bridge finished its tied-arch closure on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 13th China Int'l Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition opens in Zhuhai
- Lijia Jialing River Bridge expected to start operation
- China unveils gravitational-wave research center in Guangdong
- Bangladeshis to see end of boats-only experience in river-corssing traffic as China helps build new bridge
- Two new bridges over Yangtze River open to traffic
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.