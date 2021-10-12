Beizitou grand bridge in Guangdong finishes tied-arch closure

Xinhua) 09:13, October 12, 2021

Aerial photo shows constructors working at the construction site of Beizitou grand bridge in Huidong County of Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 11, 2021. As part of the Guangzhou-Shanwei High Speed Railway, the 112-meter bridge finished its tied-arch closure on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

