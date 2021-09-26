Two new bridges over Yangtze River open to traffic

Xinhua) 09:00, September 26, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 25, 2021 shows the Chibi Yangtze River road bridge in central China's Hubei Province. Two new bridges over the Yangtze River opened to traffic Saturday in central China's Hubei Province. With a total length of 31 km and an 808-meter-long main span, the Wuxue Yangtze River road bridge links Wuxue City with Yangxin County of Huangshi City. The bridge has six lanes with a designed speed of 100 kph. The 11.2-km Chibi Yangtze River road bridge, with a 720-meter-long main span, shortened the vehicular travel time between Chibi City and Honghu City to five minutes. The new bridges are expected to improve the expressway network in Hubei and promote the development of urban clusters in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

