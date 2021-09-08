China ramps up efforts to combat illegal sand mining along Yangtze River

Xinhua) 14:32, September 08, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese public security authorities have solved 251 criminal cases related to illegal sand mining, transferring and sale along the Yangtze River, with a total of 123 million yuan (about 19 million U.S. dollars) involved in the year to date, according to a press conference Wednesday.

So far, a total of 914 criminal suspects and 88 crime rings have been busted and 275 ships involved in illegal sand mining and transfer have been confiscated, the Ministry of Public Security said.

Since the launch of a targeted campaign this year, the ministry has coordinated the enhanced efforts by local public authorities along the Yangtze River to prevent and control such crimes, with a close eye on the process of sand excavation, transportation and sale.

The ministry calls for concerted efforts from the public to fight the crimes and encourages public members to report related information.

