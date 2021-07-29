View of headwater region of Yangtze River

July 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2021 shows the Ice Valley at the headstream region of the Yangtze River in China. Chinese scientists launched a new round of expedition recently in the headwater region of the Yangtze River to investigate the region's ecological conditions. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

