View of headwater region of Yangtze River
(Xinhua) 11:02, July 29, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2021 shows the Ice Valley at the headstream region of the Yangtze River in China. Chinese scientists launched a new round of expedition recently in the headwater region of the Yangtze River to investigate the region's ecological conditions. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
