China on guard against flooding as Yangtze River swells
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2021 shows a view of the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. Chinese authorities have called for rigorous anti-flooding measures along the Yangtze River as water levels continue to rise following heavy rainfall, the Ministry of Water Resources said on Monday. The flow of water at the Three Gorges reservoir has increased rapidly, reaching 54,000 cubic meters per second as of 2 p.m. Monday. The ministry said it is maintaining its response at Level IV, and has called for more anti-flooding measures at the Three Gorges reservoir and other main projects along the river. China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with level I being the most severe. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have called for rigorous anti-flooding measures along the Yangtze River as water levels continue to rise following heavy rainfall, the Ministry of Water Resources said on Monday.
The flow of water at the Three Gorges reservoir has increased rapidly, reaching 54,000 cubic meters per second as of 2 p.m. Monday.
The ministry said it is maintaining its response at Level IV, and has called for more anti-flooding measures at the Three Gorges reservoir and other main projects along the river.
China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with level I being the most severe.
