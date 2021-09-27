Home>>
Lijia Jialing River Bridge expected to start operation
(Xinhua) 09:39, September 27, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2021 shows Lijia Jialing River Bridge in southwest China's Chongqing. With a total length of 785 meters, the Lijia Jialing River Bridge is expected to start operation before the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bangladeshis to see end of boats-only experience in river-corssing traffic as China helps build new bridge
- Two new bridges over Yangtze River open to traffic
- In pics: early morning view of southwest China's Chongqing
- China's Chongqing to vaccinate foreign minors against COVID-19
- SW China's Chongqing braces for biggest flood this year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.