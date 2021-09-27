Lijia Jialing River Bridge expected to start operation

Xinhua) 09:39, September 27, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2021 shows Lijia Jialing River Bridge in southwest China's Chongqing. With a total length of 785 meters, the Lijia Jialing River Bridge is expected to start operation before the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

