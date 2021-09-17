China's Chongqing to vaccinate foreign minors against COVID-19

CHONGQING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality will administer COVID-19 vaccines to foreigners aged 12 to 17 from Saturday on a voluntary basis, according to the Chongqing Foreign Affairs Office.

Foreign citizens who are covered by the local health insurance program will enjoy the same policy as insured Chinese people, and those not covered will be charged 100 yuan (about 15.5 U.S. dollars) per dose.

The vaccines are domestically-developed inactivated COVID-19 vaccines, and a total of one or two doses may be required subject to different vaccines.

Those eligible can make a reservation to be vaccinated via the WeChat public accounts or telephone, and need to show their passports or other identification documents at the designated sites.

