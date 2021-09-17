China suspends group travel to provinces with high, medium COVID-19 risk areas
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Travel agencies and online tourism companies in China have been asked to immediately suspend trans-provincial group tours, air ticket and hotel reservation services once there are high- and medium COVID-19 risk areas in the provinces, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT).
Such tours will resume after the high- and medium-risk areas in the affected provinces are cleared, said Hou Zhengang, an official with the MCT, at a press conference on Thursday.
As the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and the National Day holiday draw near, the MCT has asked localities to take strict measures to guard against possible imported COVID-19 cases, Hou added.
This year's Mid-Autumn Festival holiday lasts from Sept. 19 to 21, while the National Day break runs from Oct. 1 to 7.
