Chinese Sinopharm vaccines to boost Jamaica's vaccination drive: medical officer

Xinhua) 11:10, September 16, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Jamaica is expected to receive doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, according to the island's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie.

Speaking during an online event on the pandemic hosted by the Health and Wellness Ministry late last week, Bisasor-McKenzie said the Sinopharm vaccine should be among the approximately 1 million doses of vaccines expected by November.

"Our supply chain, therefore, is pretty good for the rest of the year," Bisasor-McKenzie was quoted by local website Loop News as saying.

Members of the Chinese community in Jamaica made calls earlier this year for the Sinopharm vaccine, which has already been administered to citizens in several other Caribbean countries, including Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, the news website reported.

Jamaicans have so far been receiving the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

