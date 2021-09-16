Chinese mainland reports 49 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

September 16, 2021

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a student for nucleic acid testing at No. 9 middle school in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhou Yangdong)

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 49 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, with 48 in Fujian and one in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 31 new imported cases, including 22 in Yunnan, three in Guangdong, two each in Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Zhejiang and Shandong.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, the commission said.

A total of 8,732 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 8,138 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 594 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,493 by Wednesday, including 877 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 89,980 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 13 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 373 asymptomatic cases, of whom 358 were imported, under medical observation as of Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,149 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,103 cases, including 839 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,858 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

