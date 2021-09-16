Nucleic acid testing launched for teachers, students, staff in schools in Fujian

Xinhua) 09:56, September 16, 2021

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a student for nucleic acid testing at No. 9 middle school in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 15, 2021. Recently, a new round of nucleic acid testing has been launched for all teachers, students and staff in schools in Fujian province due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Photo by Zhou Yangdong/Xinhua)

