Home>>
Nucleic acid testing launched for teachers, students, staff in schools in Fujian
(Xinhua) 09:56, September 16, 2021
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a student for nucleic acid testing at No. 9 middle school in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 15, 2021. Recently, a new round of nucleic acid testing has been launched for all teachers, students and staff in schools in Fujian province due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Photo by Zhou Yangdong/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bangladesh PM eyes 60 mln Chinese vaccines in next three months
- Schools in Cambodia reopen gradually after majority inoculated with Chinese vaccines
- China, ROK hold media dialogue focusing on COVID-19, connecting people
- Vaccination efforts geared up in U.S. as COVID-19 kills 1 in 500 Americans
- Ghanaian man works as Chinese community volunteer during coronavirus fight
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.