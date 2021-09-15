Ghanaian man works as Chinese community volunteer during coronavirus fight

"This is my second home, and I should do something when it is at a difficult time,” said a 26-year-old Ghanaian who has been living in Yiyang city, central China's Hunan Province for five years, when he was asked about the reasons for working as a volunteer in the fight against COVID-19.

Wang Dawei checks a woman's health QR code. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The young Ghanaian with the Chinese name of Wang Dawei started to learn Chinese at Hunan City University five years ago. Two years later, Wang decided to switch to the major of computer science, in the hopes of landing an ideal job in Yiyang city after graduation.

"Just like my Chinese friends, I also received coronavirus vaccines and underwent nucleic acid tests free of charge," said Wang, citing his participation in volunteer activities as a way of "returning a favor with a favor."

"Since I used my Chinese name when signing up for the volunteer work, the event organizers did not realize that I was a foreigner until they saw me in person. They were initially afraid of my unacquaintance with the working procedures and asked me to think it through," Wang recalled.

Wang Dawei works as a volunteer at a community in Yiyang. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

As a rookie volunteer, Wang was passionate about his work and went to great lengths to explain relevant policies and regulations concerning epidemic prevention and control to the local residents.

"He always worked carefully. When he sees senior residents coming to undergo nucleic acid tests, he will not hesitate to give a helping hand. Despite the hot weather, he insists on running errands without a break. It is fair to say that he is an excellent foreign volunteer," noted Wang Wen, head of the Ren'ai volunteer association in Yiyang.

Wang Dawei tries to make a rice dumpling at his Chinese friend's home. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"I love China, and I love Yiyang. The city makes me feel at home," disclosed the young Ghanaian, adding that he was filled with admiration for the epidemic prevention personnel who stepped to the fore in the coronavirus fight, which made him more determined to live in the Chinese city following his graduation from college.

