PCR labs built in Xianyou County to boost nucleic acid detection capacity

Xinhua) 11:24, September 15, 2021

Staff members dispose medical waste outside a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab for nucleic acid testing in Xianyou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 14, 2021. Three PCR labs have been built in the county to boost nucleic acid detection capacity. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

