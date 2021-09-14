China's Xiamen starts citywide COVID-19 testing

Xinhua) 14:17, September 14, 2021

XIAMEN, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Xiamen, a port city in east China's Fujian Province, has started a citywide nucleic acid testing due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence in the city, authorities said Tuesday.

All residents in the city should undergo testing, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Colleges, primary and high schools, and vocational schools will have to move their courses online, while kindergartens have been told to suspend operations.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Xiamen had reported 35 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier in the latest resurgence, according to the headquarters.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)