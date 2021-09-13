Home>>
Nearly 2.15 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 16:12, September 13, 2021
A medical worker inquires a boy about his health condition before providing him with COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.15 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
Photos
