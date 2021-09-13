Brunei receives second batch of Sinopharm vaccine donation from China

Xinhua) 13:09, September 13, 2021

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A total of 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine contributed by the Chinese government to Brunei arrived at Brunei International Airport on Sunday midnight.

A handover ceremony was held at the airport, attended by Haji Erywan, Brunei's second minister of foreign affairs on behalf of the Brunei government and Yu Hong, Chinese ambassador to Brunei, representing the Chinese government.

Also in attendance were senior government officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the Ministry of Health of Brunei and representatives from the Chinese embassy in the country.

"Since last year, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Brunei have worked hand in hand, speaking volumes about the Kampong spirit of sharing weal and woe," Yu Hong said at the airport.

"The pragmatic cooperation in various fields between our two countries and the friendship between our two peoples have been deepened and advanced in the course of anti-pandemic cooperation," she added.

Since 2020, Brunei and China have extended mutual assistance in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brunei provided financial assistance to help China manage the impact of the pandemic in March 2020. This latest contribution represents the second batch of vaccines received from China. The first batch of vaccines consisting 52,000 doses of Sinopharm were received in February 2021, a MFA press statement stated.

"This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, which is a significant milestone for Brunei and China relations," according to the statement.

"As Strategic Cooperative Partners, both countries have continued to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, agriculture and fisheries, connectivity, tourism, health, defense and people-to-people exchanges. Brunei and China have also maintained close cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual concern."

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)