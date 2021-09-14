China's Xiamen reports 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:12, September 14, 2021

A press conference on the COVID-19 prevention and control is held in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 13, 2021. Xiamen reported 12 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday. All the cases are under treatment at a designated hospital and in stable condition. To stem the spread of the coronavirus, the city is reducing personnel flows and gatherings, speeding up epidemiological investigations, and conducting nucleic acid testing to screen for infections. (Xinhua/Yan Zhihong)

XIAMEN, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province reported 12 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.

One confirmed case was a close contact of a COVID-19 patient in the city of Putian, also in Fujian, where the latest COVID-19 resurgence occurred. Ten cases were close contacts of the confirmed case.

The remaining case was a logistics worker at the First Affiliated Hospital of Xiamen University. The hospital has suspended clinical and emergency treatment services.

All the cases are under treatment at a designated hospital and in stable condition.

To stem the spread of the coronavirus, the city is reducing personnel flows and gatherings, speeding up epidemiological investigations, and conducting nucleic acid testing to screen for infections.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)