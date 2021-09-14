Home>>
East China city reports 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:46, September 14, 2021
FUZHOU, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The city of Putian in east China's Fujian Province reported 48 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 local asymptomatic carriers from Friday to 4 p.m. Monday, according to local authorities.
Health authorities had finished epidemiological investigations of the 76 positive cases by Monday noon, the city government said.
Authorities traced 1,577 close contacts of the positive cases and further 1,865 close contacts of the aforesaid close contacts. A total of 1,693 people have been put under medical observation in designated places.
