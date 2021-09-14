Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:36, September 14, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.
Also reported were 33 new imported cases, including 14 in Yunnan, eight in Guangdong, six in Shanghai, two in Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Shandong.
No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, the commission said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nearly 2.15 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- Brunei receives second batch of Sinopharm vaccine donation from China
- Chinese mainland reports 22 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- China's biotechnology helps Serbia fight pandemic, make scientific progress: Serbian expert
- China delivers more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.