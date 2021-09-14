Chinese mainland reports 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:36, September 14, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 59 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 33 new imported cases, including 14 in Yunnan, eight in Guangdong, six in Shanghai, two in Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Shandong.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, the commission said.

