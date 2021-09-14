Home>>
China's Xiamen suspends long-distance bus service amid COVID-19 resurgence
(Xinhua) 14:33, September 14, 2021
A press conference on the COVID-19 prevention and control is held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Sept. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Yan Zhihong)
XIAMEN, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Long-distance passenger bus service from Xiamen, a port city in east China's Fujian Province, to other areas has been suspended effective Tuesday due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence in the city.
Passengers who have booked tickets can get a free refund, according to the official WeChat account of the company in charge of the city's long-distance bus service.
Xiamen reported 32 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
