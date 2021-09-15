Putin to self-isolate in connection with COVID-19 cases
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Xinhua)
Putin has tested negative and is in good health, Peskov said.
MOSCOW, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he will observe self-isolation for a certain period of time in connection with the COVID-19 cases detected in his entourage.
Putin voiced his decision during a phone conversation with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, the Kremlin said in a press release.
Putin told Rahmon that due to the quarantine, he will take part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, and a joint CSTO-SCO meeting later this week in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe via video link.
Putin has tested negative and is in good health after several COVID-19 cases had been confirmed recently among his acquaintances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
