Over 1 bln people in China complete COVID-19 vaccination

Xinhua) 15:54, September 16, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a boy at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- More than 1 billion people in China had completed their vaccination against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, showed official figures unveiled Thursday.

A total of 2.16 billion vaccine jabs had been administered, said Mi Feng, a National Health Commission spokesperson, at a press conference of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

