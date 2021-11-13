Cross-sea high-speed railway bridge completes joining

Xinhua) 15:56, November 13, 2021

FUZHOU, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- A new bridge on a sea-crossing high-speed railway connecting the cities of Fuzhou and Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province was joined together on Saturday.

The Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge is one of the major parts of the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway which is under construction.

The length of the bridge is about 14.7 km, and its builder said it is the country's first extradosed cable-stayed bridge on a sea-crossing high-speed railway.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour.

