In pics: Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge completed in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 08:37, December 01, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 30, 2021 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge (left in the photo) of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

FUZHOU, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The main structure of the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, part of the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, was completed Tuesday. The bridge is 20.29 km long in total, with its sea bridge measuring 8.96 km in length.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour.

