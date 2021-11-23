Winter fishing life under sunrise in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 08:42, November 23, 2021

A fishing boat shuttles across a seaweed planting area and embraces the sunrise in winter days at Xiapu County, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Guiming)

Xiapu county in Fujian has been planting sea cucumbers, seaweeds and kelp to boost local economy. The county has also promoted the development of tourism by promoting scenic spots and homestays with specific maritime characteristics.

