Explore simple, idyllic fishermen's life in Fujian's small village
|A glimpse of Liushuikeng village at dawn. (Photo/Ruan Chuanlong)
By relying on the cultivation of seaweed, fishing on the open seas and net fishing in tidal-flat areas, fishermen from Liushuikeng village on the Sandu Island of Ningde city, east China's Fujian province nowadays lead a simple and happy life.
Liushuikeng village is home to 82 households at a total combined population of more than 400. Almost every household is engaged in the cultivation of gracilaria. In recent years, a rise in the demand for the seaweed has helped to generate a considerable upsurge in the incomes of the villagers.
Because of the special geographical location of the village, almost every family here owns a boat.
Rows of fishing boats tied up alongside an old dock reflect the villagers' connections with a traditional life of fishing, while the new houses built alongside the coast showcase the renewed and idyllic manner of living enjoyed by the villagers nowadays.
Photos
