Explore simple, idyllic fishermen's life in Fujian's small village

People's Daily Online) 10:49, November 08, 2021

A glimpse of Liushuikeng village at dawn. (Photo/Ruan Chuanlong)

By relying on the cultivation of seaweed, fishing on the open seas and net fishing in tidal-flat areas, fishermen from Liushuikeng village on the Sandu Island of Ningde city, east China's Fujian province nowadays lead a simple and happy life.

Liushuikeng village is home to 82 households at a total combined population of more than 400. Almost every household is engaged in the cultivation of gracilaria. In recent years, a rise in the demand for the seaweed has helped to generate a considerable upsurge in the incomes of the villagers.

Because of the special geographical location of the village, almost every family here owns a boat.

Rows of fishing boats tied up alongside an old dock reflect the villagers' connections with a traditional life of fishing, while the new houses built alongside the coast showcase the renewed and idyllic manner of living enjoyed by the villagers nowadays.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)