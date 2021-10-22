Home>>
China's Fujian appoints acting governor
(Xinhua) 13:15, October 22, 2021
FUZHOU, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Long was appointed deputy governor and acting governor of east China's Fujian Province on Friday.
The appointment was made at the 29th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th Fujian Provincial People's Congress, the local legislature.
