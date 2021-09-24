Eight COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 10:13, September 24, 2021

FUZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Eight COVID-19 patients, including four children, were discharged from a hospital in east China's Fujian Province on Thursday after recovery, the first since an outbreak of the Delta variant in the province early this month, said local authorities.

The eight, with the youngest at four years old and the eldest at 62, will be kept under health monitoring after leaving the Affiliated Hospital (Group) of Putian University in the city of Putian.

Putian, where the first group of cases of the outbreak were reported, has seen progress in COVID-19 control with single-digit confirmed cases reported for days in a row, said experts from the National Health Commission's working group to Fujian.

By Wednesday, 443 locally infected persons, including 105 children at or under 14 years old, were under treatment at two hospitals in Fujian, with one in Putian and the other in Xiamen.

