People mobilized to join COVID-19 fight in Tongan, Xiamen

Xinhua) 08:38, September 24, 2021

Medical workers transfer a patient with fever symptom from a lock-down area at the Xihu community in Tongan District of Xiamen City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 23, 2021. Medical workers, public servants, police officers, and volunteers all over Xiamen are mobilized to help Tongan with its COVID-19 prevention and control efforts. Experts under the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response have arrived at high and medium COVID-19 risk areas in Tongan on Sept. 20 to offer their guidance. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

