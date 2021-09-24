Home>>
People mobilized to join COVID-19 fight in Tongan, Xiamen
(Xinhua) 08:38, September 24, 2021
Medical workers transfer a patient with fever symptom from a lock-down area at the Xihu community in Tongan District of Xiamen City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 23, 2021. Medical workers, public servants, police officers, and volunteers all over Xiamen are mobilized to help Tongan with its COVID-19 prevention and control efforts. Experts under the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response have arrived at high and medium COVID-19 risk areas in Tongan on Sept. 20 to offer their guidance. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- China's Harbin ramps up efforts to curb COVID-19 resurgence
- Hong Kong reports new imported COVID-19 case
- Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1500 GMT, Sept. 22
- China makes substantial contributions to world's fight against COVID-19: experts
- China's Harbin ramps up efforts to curb COVID-19 resurgence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.