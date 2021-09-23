Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1500 GMT, Sept. 22

Xinhua) 10:07, September 23, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, Sept. 22.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 229,698,682

U.S. 42,420,384

India 33,531,498

Brazil 21,247,094

Britain 7,531,937

Russia 7,227,549

France 7,054,529

Turkey 6,904,255

Iran 5,477,229

Argentina 5,243,231

