Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1500 GMT, Sept. 22
(Xinhua) 10:07, September 23, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, Sept. 22.
Country Confirmed Cases
World 229,698,682
U.S. 42,420,384
India 33,531,498
Brazil 21,247,094
Britain 7,531,937
Russia 7,227,549
France 7,054,529
Turkey 6,904,255
Iran 5,477,229
Argentina 5,243,231
