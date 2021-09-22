Chinese mainland reports 16 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a student for nucleic acid testing at No. 9 middle school in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhou Yangdong)

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 16 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Thirteen of the new local cases were reported in Fujian and the other three were reported in Heilongjiang.

Also reported were 25 new imported cases, including 14 in Yunnan, six in Shanghai, two each in Fujian and Guangdong, and one in Sichuan, the commission said.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Tuesday, it said, adding that no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 8,868 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 8,336 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 532 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,851 by Tuesday, including 984 patients still receiving treatment, 14 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,231 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of nine asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 342 asymptomatic cases, of whom 333 were imported, under medical observation as of Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,152 cases, including 840 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,878 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

