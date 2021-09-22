China firmly opposes political maneuvering in global COVID-19 origins tracing: Xi

Xinhua) 09:23, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to support and engage in global science-based COVID-19 origins tracing, and stands firmly opposed to political maneuvering in whatever form, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)