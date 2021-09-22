China's Harbin tightens curbs after new local COVID-19 infection

Xinhua) 09:51, September 22, 2021

HARBIN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has suspended commercial operations in relatively confined spaces and private clinics after a new local COVID-19 infection was reported.

The new rule would cover cinemas, bars, theaters, indoor playgrounds, gyms, training agencies offering offline courses, and other commercial operations in relatively confined spaces.

Scenic spots in the city have been asked to limit the number of tourists to 50 percent of the capacity and stop performances.

According to local health authorities, a new COVID-19 infection was reported in Harbin on Tuesday.

