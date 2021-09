Over 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

Xinhua) 15:58, September 21, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a boy at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, Sept. 3, 2021. Shanghai kicked off a mass vaccination campaign to minors aged between 12 and 14 on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.18 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in China as of Monday, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.

