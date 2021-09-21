Home>>
Experts guide COVID-19 prevention and control at high and medium COVID-19 risk areas in Xiamen
(Xinhua) 09:20, September 21, 2021
A volunteer has his face mask removed after disinfection operation at Wutu community in Xinmin Township, Tongan District of Xiamen City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 20, 2021. Experts under the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response have arrived at high and medium COVID-19 risk areas in Tongan on Monday to guide local epidemic prevention and control. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
