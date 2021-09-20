Chinese mainland reports 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 21 new imported cases, including nine in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, two each in Zhejiang, Guangxi and Sichuan, one each in Fujian and Shandong.

Two new suspected cases were reported but no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, the commission statement said.

A total of 8,813 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 8,272 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 541 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,738 by Sunday, including 942 patients still receiving treatment, ten of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,160 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 13 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, 12 ones arriving from outside the mainland and one transmitted locally. There were a total of 354 asymptomatic cases, of whom 345 were imported, under medical observation as of Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,160 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,141 cases, including 840 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,872 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

