78 pct of people on Chinese mainland receive COVID-19 vaccine shots

Xinhua) 10:22, September 20, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- As of Saturday, the total number of people on the Chinese mainland who have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs reached 1.1 billion, or 78 percent of its population, the latest official data shows.

Over 1.02 billion people on the mainland have completed their vaccination, according to the figures from the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

More than 2.17 billion vaccine shots have been administered in total.

China is among the world's leading countries in terms of COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the task force reports.

