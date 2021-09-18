Home>>
Over 660,000 white flags on National Mall honor COVID-19 victims in U.S.
(Xinhua) 10:11, September 18, 2021
White flags are seen on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 17, 2021. More than 660,000 white flags were installed here to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Photos
