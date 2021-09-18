Home>>
China lowers cost of COVID-19 nucleic acid test
(Xinhua) 09:20, September 18, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) of China has asked local healthcare authorities to lower the price of conducting COVID-19 nucleic acid tests at public hospitals.
As of Thursday, authorities in 30 provincial-level regions including Guangdong and Hubei had decreased the price, mostly to 60 yuan (9.3 U.S. dollars) or lower per person for a single test, the NHSA said Friday.
Price for testing a group of 10 people was reduced to a maximum of 15 yuan per person.
