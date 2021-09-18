U.S., Australia urged to stop interfering in China's internal affairs

Xinhua) 09:40, September 18, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday urged the United States and Australia to stop interfering in China's internal affairs and making waves in the Asia-Pacific region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a statement after Australia-U.S. ministerial consultations that expressed concern over the South China Sea, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Zhao said the position of China on those issues is consistent and clear, criticizing the United States and Australia for deliberately defaming China, interfering in China's internal affairs, and sowing discord among regional countries for their geopolitical interests.

Facts have proven that China is not only the main engine of economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region but also a staunch protector of regional peace and stability, he said. He added that "China's development is the growth of world peace, and a good news for regional prosperity."

China has always believed that cooperation between countries should comply with the trend of peace and development, help enhance mutual trust and cooperation, and should not target any third parties or damage their interests, Zhao said.

Urging the United States and Australia to abandon their Cold War mentality and narrow geopolitical concepts, Zhao said they should comply with the trend of the times, respect the common wishes of the countries in the region, and take a correct view of China's development.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)