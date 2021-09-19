China's Fujian reports 43 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 16:14, September 19, 2021

FUZHOU, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Fujian Province recorded 43 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new local asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, according to the provincial health commission.

Among the cases, 39 were reported in the city of Xiamen, while four others were in Putian.

Since the latest resurgence began on Sept. 10, Fujian had reported a total of 335 locally transmitted confirmed cases as of Saturday. No death was reported. There were still 6,704 people under medical observation by Saturday.

