Home>>
China's Fujian reports 43 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 16:14, September 19, 2021
FUZHOU, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Fujian Province recorded 43 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new local asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, according to the provincial health commission.
Among the cases, 39 were reported in the city of Xiamen, while four others were in Putian.
Since the latest resurgence began on Sept. 10, Fujian had reported a total of 335 locally transmitted confirmed cases as of Saturday. No death was reported. There were still 6,704 people under medical observation by Saturday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- COVID-19 virus likely originates in bats, jumps to humans: media
- Expert calls for multilateralism in COVID-19 origins tracing: media
- Chinese mainland reports 31 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Over 660,000 white flags on National Mall honor COVID-19 victims in U.S.
- Cambodia launches COVID-19 inoculation for children with Chinese vaccines, one step forward to normal life
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.