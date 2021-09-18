Chinese mainland reports 31 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:52, September 18, 2021

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a student for nucleic acid testing at No. 9 middle school in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhou Yangdong)

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 31 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, including nine in Yunnan, three in Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one in Liaoning.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, the commission said.

A total of 8,769 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 8,210 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 559 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,623 by Friday, including 913 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,074 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 17 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 369 asymptomatic cases, of whom 358 were imported, under medical observation as of Friday.

By the end of Friday, 12,152 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,123 cases, including 839 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,867 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

