Expert calls for multilateralism in COVID-19 origins tracing: media

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- An expert has called for multilateralism in uncovering the origins of COVID-19 to ensure "objective" and "credible" findings.

In his article published on Wednesday in the Johannesburg-headquartered newspaper The Citizen, Humphrey Moshi, professor of economics and director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam, said the United States using its intelligence services to investigate the origins of the coronavirus has resulted in stigmatization, scapegoating, finger pointing and misconception due to "the high-level politicization of the exercise."

"No one should have expected credible results from such circumstances, which were and are underpinned by an approach which is basically unilateral. Indeed, such an approach is usually and normally unscientific, subjective and biased," Moshi said.

Moshi proposed a two-step methodology to guarantee credible results.

"Firstly, a multilateral institution has to be tasked to undertake the assignment. And such an institution should have the requisite mandate on that particular sector. In this regard, the World Health Organization is the right candidate," he said.

"Secondly, the tasked institution should constitute a multilateral team of experts to shoulder the work," Moshi noted. "This aspect underscores the collaborative spirit needed to ensure that the excise is transparent and reflective of the pandemic's borderless effects."

The professor said multilateral experts would produce a scientific methodology free of politics and ungrounded biases.

"Indeed, embracing such an approach would not only come up with credible results and outcomes, but also lay a solid foundation for promoting and enhancing (not undermining) solidarity, which is an essential element for confronting and overcoming the contemporary and future pandemics in this borderless world," Moshi said.

