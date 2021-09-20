4.4 mln doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nepal

Xinhua) 10:07, September 20, 2021

KATHMANDU, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- With the latest consignment of COVID-19 vaccines landing in Kathmandu on Friday, Nepal has now received all 6 million doses the government purchased from China in August, local media reported.

According to the Kathmandu Post, a consignment of 4.4 million doses of vaccines arrived in the capital city Friday afternoon. Sagar Dahal, chief of the National Immunisation Programme under the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed the arrival of the Chinese vaccines.

Figures from the ministry show that the country has received 17.85 million shots of vaccines so far from several countries.

"In line with the availability, we have inoculated the largest number of people with Chinese made Vero Cell vaccine," Dahal told Xinhua on Sunday.

"There is hardly any complaint about the side effects of the Chinese vaccine," he said. "There is also widespread acceptability of this vaccine among the Nepali population."

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)