Home>>
Nearly 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:37, September 20, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.18 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in China as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital
- Chinese mainland reports 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- 78 pct of people on Chinese mainland receive COVID-19 vaccine shots
- China delivers more Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines
- 4.4 mln doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nepal
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.