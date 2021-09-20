Languages

Archive

Monday, September 20, 2021

Home>>

Nearly 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

(Xinhua) 15:37, September 20, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.18 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in China as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories