China's COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Denmark for UN Peacekeeping personnel
COPENHAGEN, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A consignment of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived on Monday in Copenhagen as the Chinese government's donation for United Nations Peacekeeping personnels.
The delivery ceremony of the donation was held virtually last Friday and those vaccines are expected to be distributed to front-line personnel and close partners through the UN system as soon as possible.
The Chinese donation will be used in the African mission area on a priority basis, said Zhang Maoyu, deputy head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, at the delivery ceremony.
China's donation will enhance the UN capacity to respond to the epidemic and help peacekeepers better fulfill their duties and missions, according to Christian Francis Saunders, UN's Assistant Secretary-General for Supply Chain Management.
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Experts guide COVID-19 prevention and control at high and medium COVID-19 risk areas in Xiamen
- U.S. COVID-19 fatalities surpass 1918 flu estimates
- Nearly 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China
- COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital
- Chinese mainland reports 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.