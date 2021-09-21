China's COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Denmark for UN Peacekeeping personnel

Xinhua) 09:33, September 21, 2021

COPENHAGEN, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A consignment of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived on Monday in Copenhagen as the Chinese government's donation for United Nations Peacekeeping personnels.

The delivery ceremony of the donation was held virtually last Friday and those vaccines are expected to be distributed to front-line personnel and close partners through the UN system as soon as possible.

The Chinese donation will be used in the African mission area on a priority basis, said Zhang Maoyu, deputy head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, at the delivery ceremony.

China's donation will enhance the UN capacity to respond to the epidemic and help peacekeepers better fulfill their duties and missions, according to Christian Francis Saunders, UN's Assistant Secretary-General for Supply Chain Management.

