Chinese mainland reports 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 12:16, September 21, 2021

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a student for nucleic acid testing at No. 9 middle school in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhou Yangdong)

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 30 new imported cases, including 12 in Yunnan, six in Shanghai, three each in Jiangsu and Guangdong, and two each in Heilongjiang, Zhejiang and Fujian.

Two new suspected cases were reported but no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, the commission said.

A total of 8,843 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 8,302 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 541 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,810 by Monday, including 980 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,194 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 13 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 349 asymptomatic cases, of whom 340 were imported, under medical observation as of Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,165 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,147 cases, including 840 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,874 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

