China to provide 2 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to world this year: Xi

Xinhua) 09:22, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China will strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to the world by the end of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)