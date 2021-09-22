Xi stresses coordinated global COVID-19 response to minimize cross-border transmission

Xinhua) 09:21, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that we need to enhance coordinated global COVID-19 response and minimize the risk of cross-border virus transmission.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

